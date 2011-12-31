UPDATE: State Fire Marshal called to investigate cabin fire, arson suspected

ROSSVILLE, GA. (WRCB) -- Saturday night Catoosa County fire investigators worked a cabin fire they believe to be arson.

A Rossville home went up in flames around 6:00 p.m. Saturday. No one was home at the time of the fire.

Catoosa County and Fort Oglethorpe Fire Departments were able to contain the blaze to the living room and kitchen. Investigators say how the fire started is suspicious.

One woman at the scene told investigators she knows how it started.

"He had been drinking," says Jean Payne. "He was bragging that he had set the cabin on fire."

The man Payne is referring to is her brother.

"He said, 'You're going to turn me in?'," Payne says. "I said, 'Yes I'm going to turn you in'."

Payne says the man who owns the cabin lives in Winchester, and was paying her brother to clean the place out.

"He was supposed to be cleaning it out," Payne says. "He set fire to it and I told him he was crazy. He was drunk."

Payne drove to the scene on West Stateline Road to see if the cabin was really was on fire, then she told investigators her story.

"We have some information that the fire might have been deliberately set," says Marlin Thompson with the Catoosa County Fire Department. "That information will be turned over to the State Fire Marshal's office and they'll follow up."

It will be up to the State Fire Marshal to determine exactly what happened. Still, local fire officials say even at first glance the fire looks intentional.

"It does look suspicious," says Thompson.

The fire has not been linked to Payne's brother yet but she hopes he gets caught.

"He's is my brother and I love him," Payne says. "I don't approve of this and I do apologize for what my brother has done."

Firefighter say the home is salvageable, although heavily damaged. One firefighter walked away with minor injuries Saturday night.

The Georgia State Fire Marshal's office has not made ruling yet. We'll let you know when they do and if Jean Payne's brother did in fact have something to do with it.