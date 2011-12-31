Car crashes through Brainerd Road pharmacy - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Car crashes through Brainerd Road pharmacy

Posted: Updated:

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- A pedestrian was injured when a car ran through a pharmacy Friday afternoon.  

Chattanooga Police responded to the Walgreen's at 3605 Brainerd Road when a car ran into the building around 2:30 p.m.

Investigators say specific details and the reason why the car hit the building aren't available yet.

A pedestrian walking in the area was hit by a flying street marker and complained of head pain.

The victims were taken to a local hospital for observation.

We'll bring you more details as they become available.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.