Car crashes through Brainerd Road pharmacy

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- A pedestrian was injured when a car ran through a pharmacy Friday afternoon.

Chattanooga Police responded to the Walgreen's at 3605 Brainerd Road when a car ran into the building around 2:30 p.m.

Investigators say specific details and the reason why the car hit the building aren't available yet.

A pedestrian walking in the area was hit by a flying street marker and complained of head pain.

The victims were taken to a local hospital for observation.

We'll bring you more details as they become available.