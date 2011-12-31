Police investigate 9th Ave. stabbing

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Police arrested a 48-year-old man following a domestic argument with his family.

Officers were called by Darryl Hubbard who said he was washing dishes at his home when his brother, David Hubbard, came into the kitchen and they began arguing.

At some point during the argument Darryl Hubbard says his brother pulled a BBQ fork and stabbed him in his side.

Darryl Hubbard then left his home on 7th Avenue and went to a home on 99th Avenue to call police.

Investigators also spoke with Hubbard's wife, Catherine Hubbard. Catherine Hubbard says she was also assaulted by David Hubbard with two by four wooden board.

Catherine Hubbard says David Hubbard hit her on the side of her face, hip and arm.

David Hubbard is charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Both Catherine and Darryl Hubbard suffered non-life threatening injuries.