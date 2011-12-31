Police working Wilcox Blvd shooting

Chattanooga, TN. (WRCB) -- Chattanooga Police were called to 2285 Wilcox Boulevard Thursday at 8:48 p.m. on a shooting call.

When responding officers arrived they were unable to locate a victim or crime scene.

Approximately ten minutes later police were called to Parkridge Medical Center when a 14-year-old teen showed with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

The teen told police he was walking with two female friends when two acquaintances stepped out from behind bushes and began shooting at him.

As the teen turned to run he was shot in the shoulder. The 14-year-old told police he ran until he was able to call someone who took him to the hospital.

Police are currently verifying the teen's account of the shooting which has been inconsistent so far.

No arrests have been made yet. The 14-year-old victim is listed in stable condition.