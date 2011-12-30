Mississippi St. tops Wake 23-17 in Music City Bowl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Vick Ballard ran for a career-high 180 yards and two touchdowns to lead Mississippi State over Wake Forest 23-17 Friday night in the Music City Bowl - the Bulldogs' fifth straight bowl victory and second consecutive under coach Dan Mullen.

The Bulldogs (7-6) capped a season that started with high expectations by winning consecutive bowls for only the second time in school history and first since 1999-2000.

Ballard's TDs were the longest in the Bulldogs' 14 bowl games. Mississippi State overcame four turnovers thanks to six sacks - its highest total since piling up seven in a win over Florida in 2000.

Wake Forest (6-7) snapped a two-game bowl winning streak. The Demon Deacons of the Atlantic Coast Conference now have lost both bowls against the SEC and finish the season having lost five of their last six games.

