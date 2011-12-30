Barrett Jones to return for senior year with Tide

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Offensive lineman Barrett Jones has announced he will return to Alabama for his senior season.

Jones, who won the Outland Trophy this season as the nation's best interior lineman, started 10 games in 2011 at left tackle for the second-ranked Crimson Tide (11-1).

Jones revealed his decision after a practice session Friday, saying he "loves" being at Alabama and putting on the crimson jersey. He acknowledged that he does wish to play in the NFL but says, "I am not in any rush." Jones graduated with a 4.0 average and a degree in accounting and is enrolled in graduate school.

Alabama will face No. 1 LSU in the BCS national championship game on Jan. 9 at the Superdome in New Orleans.

