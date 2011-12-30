Blood Assurance in desperate need of donations - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Blood Assurance in desperate need of donations

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - Blood Assurance says its bank is so low, they can't fill hospital orders.

Their blood supplies are decreasing rapidly.

They're extending hours at all their locations Saturday until 5 pm, so stop by if you can.

Blood Assurance will be open from 9 am to 5 pm at the following locations:

- Downtown Chattanooga (across from UTC McKenzie Arena)

- Hixson

- Cleveland

- Fort Oglethorpe (open until 1 pm)

