Georgia holds off Deleware State for 5th straight win

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - Gerald Robinson scored six of his eight points in the final two minutes, helping Georgia defeat Delaware State 58-51 Friday.

Reserve Dustin Ware had 15 points for Georgia (9-5) while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Donte Williams each scored 12. For Delaware State (4-7), Casey Walker had 16 points and Tyshawn Bell 14.

Delaware State played its third straight game without scoring leader Tahj Tate, who has been suspended for an undisclosed rules violation.

Delaware State bolted to a 14-4 lead, but Georgia was up 33-29 at the half, with Caldwell-Pope hitting a 50-footer at the buzzer.

Two free throws by Ware put Georgia up 49-41 with 9:39 left. The Hornets pulled to 52-48 after Walker sank two of three free throws with 2:37 to play. Robinson then made two layups and two free throws down the stretch.

