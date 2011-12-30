Terrell Owens has another offer from indoor team

ALLEN, Texas (AP) - Terrell Owens has another offer from an indoor team.

The Allen Wranglers of the Indoor Football League say they have offered the six-time Pro Bowl receiver a compensation package worth up to $500,000 for the 2012 season, which starts in February.

Most IFL players earn $225 per game plus a bonus for winning.

The Wranglers say the offer to Owens is within league rules. In October, the Chicago Rush of the Arena League said they made an offer to the former University of Tennessee at Chattanooga standout.

Wranglers general manager and former Cowboys receiver Drew Pearson told Dallas-Fort Worth media outlets that Owens would be a part owner of the suburban Dallas team.

NFL teams passed on signing Owens after offseason surgery on his left knee. The 38-year-old has 15,934 yards and 153 touchdowns in 15 NFL seasons.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.