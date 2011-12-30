Dalton firm to pay $10,000 in discrimination case

ATLANTA (AP) - Federal authorities say a Georgia rug manufacturer has agreed to pay $10,000 under a settlement of claims that it used discriminatory hiring practices for Hispanic job applicants.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Friday the settlement resolves allegations that Dalton-based Garland Sales Inc. discriminated when hiring. It was accused of requiring unnecessary documentation to establish the eligibility of people to work.

Under the settlement, Garland will pay $10,000 in back pay and civil penalties, and undergo training on how to properly verify whether people are eligible to work.

A message left with the company by The Associated Press was not immediately returned Friday.

Thomas Perez, assistant attorney general for the agency's civil rights division, said employers can't treat authorized workers differently based on their national origin or citizenship status.

