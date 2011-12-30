4 GOP candidates have no Tenn. delegates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - There are nine Republican presidential candidates on Tennessee's primary ballot, but 4 of them have no committed delegates to the party's nominating convention.

Mitt Romney leads in delegates while Newt Gingrich, Ron Paul and Rick Perry have substantial numbers committed to their campaigns, according to The Knoxville News Sentinel (http://bit.ly/uBYhUb ). Candidate Jon Huntsman has three delegates.

GOP candidates with no delegates committed to them include Michelle Bachmann, Gary Johnson, Charles "Buddy" Roemer and Rick Santorum.

Party rules allow delegates to be appointed after the election by the Republican Executive Committee, but officials say having committed delegates indicates the level of organization candidates have in the state.

Information from: The Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.