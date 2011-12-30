Murray County cuts holiday pay for employees - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Murray County cuts holiday pay for employees

By Associated Press
CHATSWORTH, MURRAY COUNTY -

(AP) - A north Georgia county is cutting most paid holidays for its employees as it copes with a projected budget shortfall.

The Daily Citizen reports (http://bit.ly/tVYikD) that Murray County employees will not get paid as they had in the past for not working on 11 holidays.

The paid days will be eliminated in 2012 for all of the holidays except Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Day.

Commissioner Greg Hogan said the move is expected to save about $200,000.

Hogan said employees will still have the days off, only without pay.

Murray County is east of Dalton, about 80 miles north of Atlanta.

