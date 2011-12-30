State traffic fatalities fewest since 1962

By JOE EDWARDS

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee traffic fatalities declined sharply this year, reaching their lowest figure since 1962.

So far in 2011, 926 people have died in state wrecks. There were 1,030 in 2010.

The figure in 1962 was 811.

State safety officials credit drunken driving enforcement, increased seat belt use, educational safety programs in schools and other factors.

Until last year, such figures had been declining. There were 1,211 in 2007, 1,043 in 2008 and 989 in 2009.

This year, May was the deadliest month on state highways with 97 deaths. Pending final figures for December, January was the safest with 51.

