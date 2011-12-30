Chickamauga Lake – The Best Bass Baits of 2011

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - In today's fishing world selecting the right bass lure is often an impossible task. Most lures on the market today are proven to catch fish in a variety of situations and conditions. Below is the Channel 3 Outdoors best bass lures for each month of the 2011 fishing season on Chickamauga Lake.

The jerk bait took top honors in January and February, producing many excellent strings of fish.

Chatter baits came on strong in March as fish began to move back in creeks and coves.

In April tube baits became one of the most popular baits as bass beds seemed to be the target for many anglers.

Bass were taking a large variety of baits in May, but the deep diving cranks ruled this month producing huge strings of post spawn bass.

Swim baits took the top position for the month of June as bass began to move into deeper water.

The 10 inch worm began to produce huge strings of fish both day and night as the weather turned hot and dry month of July.

In August the football jig brought home the bacon for many anglers.

September and October were the first of 2 great months of grass fishing as plastic frogs and rats began to be the top producers.

The grass quickly disappeared in November and December and a new fishing lure called the Tennessee U-Rig took top honors for the rest of the year, catching huge numbers of fish and fishermen.

What's the Channel 3 Outdoors prediction for the number one lure for 2012? That's easy! It will be the Tennessee U-Rig.