Releford pushes Alabama past Jacksonville 72-55

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Trevor Releford scored 18 points and Tony Mitchell 17 points to lead Alabama to a 72-55 win over Jacksonville Thursday night.

Trevor Lacey contributed 11 points in only his second career start and freshman Levi Randolph had eight rebounds for the Crimson Tide (10-3). Releford and Lacey each had four assists for the Tide.

Delwan Graham had a double-double for Jacksonville with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Keith McDougald had 10 points.

The teams played evenly for most of the first half, with the score tied 28-28 at the 4:45 mark. Back-to-back 3-point shots by Releford and Mitchell triggered a 12-2 run that gave Alabama a 40-30 lead. Randolph's dunk capped the run at the 2:05 mark.

Jacksonville then outscored the Crimson Tide 7-2 to cut the lead to 42-37 when McDougald converted a three-point play with 8 seconds left in the half.

Jacksonville (2-8) suffered their eighth straight loss.

