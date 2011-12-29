Explosion reported just before house fire - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Explosion reported just before house fire

By Callie Starnes, News Director
SALE CREEK, HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) - Fire investigators are still working to determine what caused a house fire in Sale Creek.

Firefighters were called to the home at 12620 Civic Club Drive Thursday morning to find it fully engulfed.

The homeowner, Jessie Poe, was not home when the fire broke out.

Poe's neighbor reported hearing a loud explosion prior to seeing flames.

Fire investigators from several agencies are working together to find a cause.

The fire caused an estimate $50,000.00 in damage and claimed the life of a family pet.

