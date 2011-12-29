Customers react to Cleveland Sears slated for closure

CLEVELAND, TN (WRCB-TV)-- First, the bad economy hit the "ma and pop" stores, but now some big box stores are struggling to stay afloat. An announcement came earlier this week that a long list of Sears and K-Mart stores are slated to close. Thursday, we got a look at that list and found out one of those Sears stores is in our area.

The company publicly released the list of 79 Sears stores slated for closure.

[See the list of announced store closings]

We now know the Sears at Bradley Square Mall in Cleveland didn't make the cut and will be closing. No other local stores were put on the chopping block.

Shoppers say this is not welcome news and are trying to understand why their store is among those being closed. The company says part of the reason it's closing all these stores nation-wide is because of sluggish holiday sales. They say the closings should generate $170 million in cash inventory sales.

Channel 3 caught up with D.W. Hogan at the Sears in Cleveland who says he's been shopping there for decades. In fact, he and his wife go there daily and depend on it for almost all of their needs.

"I hate to see it go. My wife hates to see it go worse than anybody," customer D.W. Hogan said.

Mr. Hogan and his wife are such loyal customers they say they'll continue shopping at Sears and are prepared to drive to Chattanooga or Knoxville to do it.

"They had the best stock over most everything. If you wanted tools, or lawn mowers or refrigerators or clothing. It's a one stop store. That's what it amounts to," Hogan said.

The company isn't saying how many employees will lose their jobs, but each store typically has 40 to 80 workers. They're also not saying when they'll close.

As for K-Mart stores closing up shop, the company has not released that list, so we don't know if any of those will be local.

