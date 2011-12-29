Dalton Police charge man in string of burglaries

(WRCB) – Dalton Police say the arrest of a prowler has led to charges in connection with at least nine burglaries.

DPD investigators have charged Loyal Franklin Elam, III, 47-years-old, of 807 West Crawford Street with eight counts of burglary, six counts of theft by taking, and one count of loitering/prowling in relation to at least nine incidents dating back to November 2010.

Police say further charges are possible.

Elam was arrested on Monday night, when an employee of Polystar at 408 Brook Hollow Drive spotted his gray flatbed Ford truck pulling behind an abandoned residence on Callahan Road.

The employee recognized the vehicle from surveillance video of two burglaries that occurred at Polystar in the past month, including one in the early morning hours of December 26th.

A Whitfield County Sheriff's Deputy stopped Elam as he was trying to pull out from behind the residence. Dalton officers heard the call from dispatch and recognized the vehicle description from reports of the burglaries and went to the scene. Elam was arrested for prowling.

Dalton investigators interviewed Elam and obtained search warrants for his residence. During that search, officers say numerous power tools, computers, and pieces of computing equipment were identified as stolen in recent commercial burglaries and were seized.

Investigators have been able to return many items to their rightful owners, with at least $10,000 worth of returned property.

Elam is charged in connection with nine burglaries which have occurred mostly in the past month and mostly in the area of Callahan Road.

Thermal Systems at 464 Callahan Road was burglarized three times, once in November 2010, once in November 2011, and again December 15th. In those incidents, computer equipment, thermal imaging tools and other items were taken, totaling more than $20,000 worth of stolen property.

Polystar at 408 Brook Hollow Drive was burglarized twice, December 10th and December 26th with various tools worth more than $2,000 stolen.

Fiber Tech at 432 Callahan Road was burglarized Sunday morning, December 25th, with more than $4,500 worth of computer equipment and tools stolen.

Whitfield Memorial Gardens at 710 West Cuyler Street was burglarized December 1st, with more than $1,000 worth of lawn equipment taken.

Barrett Carpet Mills at 2216 Abutment Road was burglarized December 5th with computer equipment worth more than $5,000 taken.

Custom Textile at 213 Boring Drive was burglarized August 7th with tools and equipment worth more than $2,000 taken.

Dalton Police investigators are still trying to return recovered items to their rightful owners. Investigators ask anyone that has had a commercial burglary in the past two years to please contact either Detective Ricky Long at 706-278-9085, extension 168 or Detective John Helton at 706-278-9085, extension 143.