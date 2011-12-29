Two arrested on meth charges

(WRCB) – Two people have been arrested in Bradley County Thursday on charges of setting up a meth lab.

Deputies were at a motel on 25th Street looking for a car that had been reported missing after loaning earlier in the day. They say when they were invited into the room to speak to the occupants, they discovered components to make a meth lab.

Troy Allan Hill, 33, and April Michele Durden, 33, were arrested for manufacturing meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Investigators say the room had been previously used to manufacture meth.

Under state law, sites where meth has been manufactured are subject to quarantine and a costly clean-up.