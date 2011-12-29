Suit claims immigration policy made in secret

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A lawsuit filed in Nashville claims a new policy that instructs Tennessee jailers on how to investigate the immigration status of detainees is illegal because it was crafted in secret.

The suit says the Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission deliberated by email and in meetings where public notice was not properly given, according to The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/uk0XQG).

Plaintiff William Geissler seeks an injunction to stop enforcement of the policy.

In a response, the Attorney General's Office argues that the request does not meet the criteria for a temporary injunction because the plaintiff does not show that he will suffer immediate and irreparable harm without it.

The response does not address the open meetings law allegations.

A hearing is scheduled for Jan. 4 in Davidson County Chancery Court.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.