Report: Tenn. tourist wanted to check gun at WTC

NEW YORK (AP) - A tourist from Tennessee reportedly thought she could check her loaded gun at New York City's Sept. 11 memorial.

The New York Post says (http://nyp.st/tqnERC ) 39-year-old Meredith Graves was visiting the memorial at the World Trade Center site on Dec. 22 and noticed a sign that said "No guns allowed." The Post reports that Graves asked police where she could check her loaded pistol. She was arrested on a gun-possession charge.

Graves has a legal permit to carry a weapon in Tennessee, but New York's gun laws are stricter.

The Post says Graves posted bond and is due back in court March 19. She faces 3½ years in prison if convicted.

The newspaper says her attorney at Legal Aid did not return phone calls.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.