Warming into the weekend

By David Karnes, Meteorologist
CHATTANOOGA -

(WRCB) - What a warm up we are facing over the next few days!

Today highs will climb into the mid 50s behind light southwest winds. 

We will even reach about 60 tomorrow and Saturday.  A weak front will move by to the north tomorrow afternoon and bring us a few clouds, but no rain will be in the forecast for at least the next 7 days. 

We will see a cold front knock temps back down next week.  Highs next week will fall into the low to mid 40s with lows dropping into the low to mid 20s.

