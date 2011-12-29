Tennessee state parks celebrating 75th anniversary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee state parks will commemorate their 75th anniversary with a series of hikes early in the new year.

All 53 parks will have hikes, ranging from one mile and tailored for novice hikers, to longer ones geared toward more experienced hikers. Additionally, there will be a variety of special events throughout 2012.

According to a news release from park officials, there is a state park within an hour's drive of most Tennesseans.

Details are at http://www.tnstateparks.com .

