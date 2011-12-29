Tennessee state parks celebrating 75th anniversary - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tennessee state parks celebrating 75th anniversary

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee state parks will commemorate their 75th anniversary with a series of hikes early in the new year.

All 53 parks will have hikes, ranging from one mile and tailored for novice hikers, to longer ones geared toward more experienced hikers. Additionally, there will be a variety of special events throughout 2012.

According to a news release from park officials, there is a state park within an hour's drive of most Tennesseans.

Details are at http://www.tnstateparks.com .

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.