Wilson scores lone SO goal, lifts Preds over Wild

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Colin Wilson scored the only goal in the shootout, and the Nashville Predators sent the Minnesota Wild to their eighth straight loss with a 2-1 victory on Wednesday night.

Jonathon Blum scored for the Predators, with an assist from Wilson, to give Nashville a 1-0 lead 7 minutes into the third period. Dany Heatley tied it for the Wild with 3:59 remaining in regulation.

The Wild outshot the Predators 11-10 in the first period, 11-5 in the second and 35-25 overall. Minnesota, 0-5-3 since winning at Phoenix on Dec. 10, had the only four shots in overtime.

