Middle Tennessee women upset No. 6 Kentucky 70-58

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) - Icelyn Elie scored 23 points and Ebony Rowe added 21 while grabbing 12 rebounds as Middle Tennessee upset sixth-ranked Kentucky 70-58 Wednesday night in the Wildcats' final game before diving into the Southeastern Conference schedule.

Middle Tennessee (9-5) had chances to pull off big wins already this season only to blow leads against No. 12 Penn State, Arkansas and Georgia Tech. Against the only ranked opponent to visit, the Blue Raiders grabbed the lead midway through the first half and led by as much as 17 three times.

Kortni Jones added 15 points for Middle Tennessee, which overcame 28 turnovers against Kentucky's "40 minutes of dread" defense with a 39-38 rebounding edge.

Kentucky (11-2) shot a season-low 32.8 percent from the floor and were just 2 of 18 from 3-point range. A'dia Mathies, the Wildcats' leading scorer averaging 16.1 points per game, scored eight. Bria Goss led Kentucky with 12.

