No. 17 Georgia women rout Furman

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - Anne Marie Armstrong scored 19 points and led short-handed No. 17 Georgia to an 83-58 win over Furman on Wednesday night.
For the second straight game, Georgia (11-2) played without starting point guard Jasmine James, who sprained her right knee Dec. 20 in a win over Montana State.
Jasmine Hassell scored 15 points, Erika Ford 14 and Meredith Mitchell 12 for Georgia.
Janice Roberts led Furman (8-4) with 13 points.
The Lady Dogs raced out to a 17-4 lead in the first five minutes behind Hassell, who had six points during the run. Georgia led 49-31 at the half as Ford had 12 of her points by the break.
Armstrong and Georgia dispelled any thoughts of a comeback, starting the second half strong. Her driving layup with 11:03 to play put the Lady Dogs up 64-39.
