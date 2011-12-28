Update: Deputies searching for burglary suspect - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Update: Deputies searching for burglary suspect

By Callie Starnes, News Director
DUNLAP, SEQUATCHIE COUNTY, TN (WRCB) - Authorities in Sequatchie County have arrested three burglary suspects.

Officers were called to a house on Highway 399 Wednesday afternoon after a neighbor observed three people carrying things out of the home.

Sheriff Ronnie Hitchcock tells Channel 3 the suspects got in a vehicle and took off when officers arrived. The trio led officers through a field and crashed into a tree.

A man and woman were taken into custody, but the third suspect 29 year old Clint Sparks took off. 

Sparks was captured early Thursday morning.  

