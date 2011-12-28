No. 7 Lady Vols crush Old Dominion

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Glory Johnson had 16 points and 11 rebounds as No. 7 Tennessee cruised to a 90-37 win over Old Dominion on Wednesday night.

Vicki Baugh, who lost her starting job after poor play in a Dec. 20 loss at Stanford, had 11 points and 12 rebounds. Meighan Simmons added 12 points, Ariel Massengale scored 11, Isabelle Harrison had 10 and Alicia Manning grabbed 15 rebounds for the Lady Volunteers (8-3).

Massengale hit back-to-back 3s in the span of 28 seconds during a 14-2 run that gave Tennessee control of the game. The Lady Vols took a commanding 50-20 halftime lead against Old Dominion on 50 percent shooting while committing just two turnovers in the first half.

The Lady Monarchs shot just 25 percent before the break. Jackie Cook scored 13 to lead Old Dominion (3-10), which has dropped 16 straight in the longtime series with Tennessee.

