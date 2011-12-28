Munchak: No contact with Penn St., loves Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Mike Munchak says he is not heading to Penn State as coach.

The Titans coach says Wednesday he's flattered to be mentioned for his alma mater, but insists he loves what he's doing in Tennessee.

Munchak says he is going nowhere despite reports in Pennsylvania calling him Penn State's top target to replace Joe Paterno.

This is the third time since Paterno was fired that Munchak has denied interest in the job. He refuted it the day after Paterno was fired and again Dec. 2 when his name came up in connection with the opening.

Munchak says he's not been contacted by anyone at Penn State nor reached out to the university.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.