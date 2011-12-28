Police: Suspects use tasers in robberies

(WRCB) – Chattanooga Police are investigating two robberies they believe are connected.

In both robberies, the suspects used tasers to subdue employees and patrons.

The first robbery occurred Tuesday at the Captain D's located at 5001 Oakhill Road.

Victims tell police two black men entered the business around 7:20 p.m. and demanded that everyone get on the floor. When one of the employees didn't comply, he was stung with the taser. The suspects went through the cash registers, taking money and then fled the business.

The second robbery occurred at the Popeye's located at 3352 Broad Street just after 8:00 p.m. when two black men entered the front door of the business and demanded money.

According to the employees, the suspects jumped the front counter and pointed a gun and a taser at the employees and made them all corral together while they went through the cash drawers.

Officers say two employees were assaulted during the incident when the suspect armed with the gun shoved them to the ground. One employee suffered a bump to the forehead while the other had a cut to the hand. Both were treated at the scene. After taking the money, the suspects fled the business.

The suspects were described as two black males wearing black Carhartt style overalls in one robbery and a black hooded sweatshirt in the other robbery. One had short hair and the other appeared to have dreads. Both were said to be about 5'08 to 5'09 in height. There have been no arrests in either case as of yet.

Anyone with information on the suspects or these robberies is asked to contact the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.