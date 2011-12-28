Bama draws both new additions in new SEC schedule

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (UA Athletics) – The 2012 University of Alabama football schedule was finalized Wednesday and includes seven home games in Bryant-Denny Stadium and five on the road, including the season-opener against Michigan in Cowboys Stadium.

The Crimson Tide will host Mississippi, Mississippi State, Texas A&M and Auburn while traveling to Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee and LSU in conference play next season.

The 2012 schedule includes first-year league members Missouri and Texas A&M, and is not based on any other previous or future scheduling formats. The SEC Athletic Directors will convene in Spring 2012 to begin formulating scheduling principles for the 2013 season and beyond.

The 2012 schedule is based on divisional play that started in 1992. Missouri will participate in the Eastern Division while Texas A&M will play in the Western Division. The conference schedule will remain at eight regular season games, with six games played inside the division and two games against teams from the opposite division.

The 2012 SEC Championship Game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 1, at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.

2012 ALABAMA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 1 ^vs. Michigan Arlington, Tex. (Cowboys Stadium)

Sept. 8 Western Kentucky

Sept. 15 *at Arkansas TBD

Sept. 22 Florida Atlantic

Sept. 29 *Mississippi

Oct. 6 Open Date

Oct. 13 *at Missouri

Oct. 20 *at Tennessee

Oct. 27 *Mississippi State

Nov. 3 *at LSU

Nov. 10 *Texas A&M

Nov. 17 Western Carolina

Nov. 24 *Auburn

*Southeastern Conference (SEC) opponent

^Cowboys Classic