UGA drops Bama, gets Mizzou in new SEC schedule

ATHENS, Ga. (AP/WRCB) - The University of Georgia is one school that appears to catch a break in the new 2012 football schedule released by the Southeastern Conference on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs will be the first SEC team to visit Missouri, their new Eastern Division rival, in a game that replaces a trip to Alabama.

With the addition of Missouri and Texas A&M to next year's league schedule, every team will play one additional divisional game and one less cross-division contest. The Bulldogs will continue their long-running rivalry with Auburn as one of their two cross-division games, with the other random draw opponent from the SEC West in 2012 being Ole Miss.

After opening its season at home against Buffalo on Sept. 1, Georgia will visit Missouri on Sept. 8.

For the first time since 2007, Georgia's schedule for next season includes seven home games. The home schedule also includes games against Florida Atlantic, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Georgia Southern and Georgia Tech.

The Bulldogs' SEC road schedule includes games at South Carolina, Kentucky and Auburn and the annual neutral-site game in Jacksonville, Fla., against Florida.

Georgia will be off on Oct. 13, between the road games at South Carolina and Kentucky.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.