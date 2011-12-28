UPDATE 3: Head-on collision closes Highway 64 in Polk - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE 3: Head-on collision closes Highway 64 in Polk

Posted: Updated:
Submitted. Submitted.
POLK COUNTY, TN -

(WRCB) – Highway 64 in Polk County is closed due to a head-on collision.

Tennessee Department of Transportation says two dump trucks crashed near mile marker 11, close to the top dam.

Officials say the crash happened when a truck traveling westbound, carrying about 20 tons of calcine lost control and flipped while driving around a curve.

A truck headed eastbound collided head-on with the flipped truck.

Crews spent nearly four hours extracting the driver of that truck. Officials tell Channel 3 he  is in critical condition. The other driver walked away from the crash. 

Environmental crews are on site cleaning up the calcine that dumped onto the road and into the river.

TDOT says they hope to have at least one lane open before 4:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.