UPDATE 3: Head-on collision closes Highway 64 in Polk

(WRCB) – Highway 64 in Polk County is closed due to a head-on collision.

Tennessee Department of Transportation says two dump trucks crashed near mile marker 11, close to the top dam.

Officials say the crash happened when a truck traveling westbound, carrying about 20 tons of calcine lost control and flipped while driving around a curve.

A truck headed eastbound collided head-on with the flipped truck.

Crews spent nearly four hours extracting the driver of that truck. Officials tell Channel 3 he is in critical condition. The other driver walked away from the crash.

Environmental crews are on site cleaning up the calcine that dumped onto the road and into the river.

TDOT says they hope to have at least one lane open before 4:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.