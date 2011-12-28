Sheriff calls news conference on Gail Palmgren case - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Sheriff calls news conference on Gail Palmgren case for next week

(WRCB) – Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond says he will hold a news conference regarding the Gail Palmgren investigation next week.

In a memo sent to the Channel 3 newsroom, Sheriff Hammond said he would hold an update on the investigation at the Hamilton County Courthouse on January 4.

The Signal Mountain mother of two disappeared on April 30 following a fight with her husband, Matthew Palmgren. Her Jeep and remains were found at the bottom of a cliff on Signal Mountain earlier in December.

Hammond said he would not release any further information on the investigation until next Wednesday.

