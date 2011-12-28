'Super Speeder' law nets millions for Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) - Authorities say more than 116,000 citations totaling about $25 million have been issued since Georgia's so-called "super speeder" law went into effect in July 2009.

WXIA-TV reports (http://on.11alive.com/tR0TO9) that thousands of drivers have failed to pay the fines.

Statistics gathered by the Atlanta television station show that only 67% have paid in full, meaning the state is still trying to collect about $10.2 million of the $25 million in citations.

Under the law, drivers caught going 20 mph or more over the posted speed limit can be fined an extra $200.

Information from: WXIA-TV, http://www.11alive.com/

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.