FEMA urges preparedness for 2012

(WRCB) – Emergency management officials are encouraging residents to prepare for 2012.

"Every family, community and state are susceptible to disasters," said TEMA Director Jim Bassham. "The most effective way to protect our homes, businesses and loved ones is for everyone to take preparedness as an individual responsibility."

Tennessee had five presidentially declared disasters for severe storms, tornadoes and flooding in 2011.

FEMA has launched its annual campaign, Resolve to be Ready in 2012. The campaign urges Americans to make preparedness a priority during the holiday season by making a new year's resolution to be ready for disasters.

"One of the most important lessons we can take away from this year is that disasters can impact all of us, no matter what part of the country we live in," said FEMA Regional Administrator Phil May. "Resolving to be Ready in 2012 could be the most important pledge you make this year."

By making a resolution to take a few simple steps in advance, Tennesseans can minimize the impact of an emergency on their families, homes or businesses. To take the pledge, visit http://www.ready.gov/resolve or http://www.listo.gov, which includes free information, checklists, and guidelines about how to put together a kit, make a plan, and stay informed. For information on Tennessee, visit www.tnema.org.

Resolve to be Ready in 2012 is a nationwide effort to increase awareness and encourage individuals, families, businesses, and communities to take action and prepare for emergencies in the New Year. This effort is led by FEMA's Ready Campaign in partnership with Citizen Corps and The Advertising Council. For more information, visit Ready.gov and CitizenCorps.gov or follow the campaign on Twitter using the hashtags #ready2012 and #resolve.