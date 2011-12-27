Chilly, windy and wet Tuesday

(WRCB) - Tuesday is a great day to stay indoors with a good book and a fire in the fireplace.

Not only do we have the on and off light showers through the day, temperatures will not warm up much at all, staying in the mid to upper 40s. Colder air moving in late this afternoon and evening may produce a few light flurries in the higher elevations.

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect until 6:00 p.m. Winds will blow from the southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

The chance of rain/snow will taper off tonight with cold and dry air settling in. The low tonight will drop into the upper 20s/low 30s. Highs tomorrow will stay in the mid 40s.

Get the latest weather information where ever you are with the WRCB Weather App for iPhone,iPad and Droid. Find WRCB Weather on any mobile device at http://m.wrcbtv.com.

Share your weather photos on Eyewitness! Email them to pix@wrcbtv.com or upload them at http://eyewitness.wrcbtv.com.