Tractor trailer crash affects I-24 traffic

CHATTANOOGA -

(WRCB) -  Traffic on I-24 Westbound is partially blocked at the Ridgecut following a crash involving a tractor trailer.

The crash happened around 9:00 a.m., but crews say it will likely be 11:00 a.m. before traffic is moving again.

The TDOT Smartway cameras show the big rig over the guardrail and off the roadway.

