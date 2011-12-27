Railroad repairs to close portion of Jersey Pike

(WRCB) - City engineers say they will have to close Jersey Pike to repair a railroad crossing.

The 4200 block of Jersey Pike, between Bonny Oaks Drive and Highway 153 will be closed for railroad crossing repair beginning Wednesday at 9:00 am.

The roadway is scheduled to reopen Thursday at 5:00 pm.

Detours will be posted using Bonny Oaks Drive and Highway 153.