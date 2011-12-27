UPDATED: Home damaged in Walker Co fire

(WRCB) - Firefighters in Walker County spent the night working a house fire in the 100 block of Walden Lane in Rising Fawn.

Fire officials say a family of five was inside the home when the fire started, but everyone made it out safely.

One man suffered minor burns to his hand and face.

The call came in just before midnight and crews spent nearly four hours battling the fire. The Red Cross is assisting the family.