UPDATED: Home damaged in Walker Co fire - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATED: Home damaged in Walker Co fire

Posted: Updated:
RISING FAWN, WALKER COUNTY -

(WRCB) - Firefighters in Walker County spent the night working a house fire in the 100 block of Walden Lane in Rising Fawn.

Fire officials say a family of five was inside the home when the fire started, but everyone made it out safely.

One man suffered minor burns to his hand and face.

The call came in just before midnight and crews spent nearly four hours battling the fire. The Red Cross is assisting the family.  

 

 

 

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.