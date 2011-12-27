New Ga. law requires safety features on golf carts

By DORIE TURNER and KATE BRUMBACK

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Golf cart owners in Georgia will soon have stricter requirements to follow if they plan to drive their carts on roadways.

A new law taking effect Jan. 1 creates a separate classification of personal transportation vehicles for golf carts. It also sets standards for towns and counties wanting to create ordinances allowing drivers to use the carts on residential streets and multi-purpose pathways. The law requires that golf carts have braking systems, a reverse warning device, tail lamps, a horn and hip restraints.

The bill was signed into law by Gov. Nathan Deal this year after his predecessor, Gov. Sonny Perdue, vetoed a similar measure last year. It had backing from 1 of Georgia's key industries - golf cart manufacturing.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.