City officials call club where 9 shot on Christmas a nuisance

The inside of Mosaic where Club Fathom is located remains empty after the shooting Christmas morning where nine people were injured. Local government is considering shutting down the venue. / Jenna Walker. Chattanooga Times Free Press.

(Times Free Press) - A Christmas morning shooting that injured nine people is further evidence that the downtown club where the brawl began is a public nuisance that should be dealt with quickly, city officials said Monday.

Club Fathom has a long history of teen violence dating back to at least 2006 and has faced city ire in the past.

"This place has consistently been a problem and the owners are not addressing the problem," city spokesman Richard Beeland said. "We are talking to the city attorney to see what our options are."

Chattanooga police said nine people -- five juveniles and four adults -- were shot when rival gang members began firing at each other in a crowd of about 400 teens leaving a Christmas Eve party at Club Fathom located in a building run by Mosaic Church on Market Street.

