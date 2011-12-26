UPDATE 3: McMinn deputy shoots, kills suspect

(WRCB) – A McMinn County Sheriff's Deputy was involved in a shooting this morning when confronted by a suspect armed with 2 handguns in a wooded area off of County Road 250.

Sheriff Joe Guy stated that 2 of his deputies had arrived at a residence on County Road 250 to serve active arrest warrants on two suspects, Allan Shepherd, 37, and his wife, Leah Shepherd, who were both charged with Theft Over $60,000 and Owning or Operating a Chop Shop.

"The deputies were at the residence attempting to make contact with Mr. Shepherd when he ran out of the rear of the residence." Said Sheriff Guy. "The deputies chased Mr. Shepherd on foot for a ¼ mile into a wooded area, and one of the deputies kept within 100 feet of him, repeatedly asking Mr. Shepherd to stop and surrender. In the wooded area, Mr. Shepherd drew a handgun, whereupon the deputy warned him to drop the weapon. Mr. Shepherd pointed the handgun at the deputy, and then the deputy fired his weapon. Mr. Shepherd was killed."

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was contacted to conduct an investigation into the incident. Both deputies have been placed on paid administrative leave, which according to Sheriff Guy is standard in this type of situation.

Sheriff Guy added that while investigating the scene, TBI agents located another firearm the suspect had been carrying. "My officer was facing a suspect armed with two handguns and extra ammunition," he said. "So far, it appears he reacted as he should have in this situation."

"It is tragic that law enforcement officers are sometimes called upon to use deadly force, but sadly these incidents do sometimes occur," said Sheriff Guy. "It is a tragedy for the officer involved, for the family of the suspect, and for the community."

Leah Shepherd was placed under arrest and was booked into the McMinn County Justice Center.

The TBI continues to investigate the incident.

Joe Guy, Sheriff

McMinn Co TN