1 killed in early morning crash

(WRCB) – A Chattanooga mother was killed in a single vehicle crash early Monday.

According to police, 31-year-old Shamecta Heard was traveling with her daughter and a friend just after midnight when she lost control of her SUV, crashing into an abandoned house at 1200 Dodson Avenue.

Heard was unrestrained and thrown from the vehicle.

The passengers were taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say speed was a factor in the crash.

