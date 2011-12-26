UPDATED: Small plane crashes near Knoxville

(AP) - A single-engine plane crashed into a field near Knoxville shortly after taking off, and authorities say the pilot survived.

The pilot, identified as 59-year-old John Sanders, was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center on Monday morning, according to The Knoxville News Sentinel (http://bit.ly/vNfUfk).

Sanders was alert and conscious at the crash site, according to a man who rendered aid. His condition was not immediately available from the UT Medical Center.

Sanders works on airplanes, and the plane he was piloting had just taken off from a small private airstrip that he owns.

Nearby residents said they heard the plane sputter and then crash, according to the Knoxville newspaper.

