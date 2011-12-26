Campaign to empower fathers has successful start

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) - New Orleans Saints defensive back Jabari Greer has always been a standout on the football field, but says he used to feel like an outcast when it came to fatherhood.

That's part of the reason Greer, who became a single father at age 21, started the "Uniting Fathers ... United Families" campaign.

During the initial program, four fathers from Jackson went through a 12-week program to learn more about how fathers impact the emotional, mental, physical and spiritual development of children.

Greer returned to Jackson recently to participate in the program's first graduation exercises, The Jackson Sun reported. (http://bit.ly/sxhviX)

Information from: The Jackson Sun, http://www.jacksonsun.com

