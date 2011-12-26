Rain expected Monday night

(WRCB) - Plan on getting a little soggy tonight as you return the sweater grandma got you for Christmas.

The temperature will be mild, in the mid 50s, but clouds will be increasing through the day with rain showers developing during the evening hours, and lasting through the night into the first half of Tuesday.

We may hear a little thunder and see a little lightning, but the main threat will be brief periods of heavy rain intermixed with the scattered showers.

Some localized flooding is possible, but nothing widespread.

Slightly cooler and much drier weather will move in on Wednesday and stay with us through the weekend.

