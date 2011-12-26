Reversible lanes considered as part of I-85 study

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say they're studying the idea of reversible lanes on part of Interstate 85 in metro Atlanta to relieve congestion.

The idea has been raised by Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, who said he wants to add movable barriers to I-85, which would convert northbound lanes into southbound for the congested morning commute.

Lanes would be reversed in the evenings, adding more capacity during rush hour.

Gwinnett County officials tell The Gwinnett Daily Post (http://bit.ly/sHGP8f) that reversible lanes have been a part of the discussion among members of a citizen advisory group. They declined to say what other options are being studied or to go into specifics of the reversible lanes before a report is complete, which could happen in March.

