Reversible lanes considered as part of I-85 study - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

ATLANTA

Reversible lanes considered as part of I-85 study

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say they're studying the idea of reversible lanes on part of Interstate 85 in metro Atlanta to relieve congestion.

The idea has been raised by Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, who said he wants to add movable barriers to I-85, which would convert northbound lanes into southbound for the congested morning commute.

Lanes would be reversed in the evenings, adding more capacity during rush hour.

Gwinnett County officials tell The Gwinnett Daily Post (http://bit.ly/sHGP8f) that reversible lanes have been a part of the discussion among members of a citizen advisory group. They declined to say what other options are being studied or to go into specifics of the reversible lanes before a report is complete, which could happen in March.

 

Information from: Gwinnett Daily Post, http://www.gwinnettdailypost.com

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.