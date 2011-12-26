Post-Christmas shopping expected to be busy

ATLANTA (AP) - Experts are predicting one of the biggest shopping days of the year Monday.

Authorities say retailers are expected to cut prices the day after Christmas as consumers head to stores to exchange gifts and hunt for bargains.

Clark Hodges of Hodges Capital tells WSB Radio the day after Christmas might be the third biggest-shopping day of the year after Black Friday and the Saturday before Christmas.

Ellen Ward, co-owner of FoxTale Book Shoppe in Woodstock, tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the store is trying to get as much out the door as possible.

Ward says the upcoming week "is about selling it down as low as we can."

