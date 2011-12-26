In swing Ohio, Gingrich gaining the "not-Romneys" - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

In swing Ohio, Gingrich gaining the "not-Romneys"

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

By DAN SEWELL
Associated Press

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (AP) - For Republicans in a key conservative region of Ohio, Newt Gingrich is picking up support as an alternative to former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney.

The former House speaker leads recent polling in Ohio, just as Republican presidential candidates prepare for the Jan. 3 caucuses in Iowa, with the New Hampshire and South Carolina primaries close behind. Ohio's presidential primary is scheduled for March 6, 1 of the biggest prizes among about a dozen states voting on "Super Tuesday."

Some conservatives were eyeing Herman Cain. But Cain's decision to withdraw and Gingrich's performance in nationally televised debates helped some decide.

Romney hasn't been popular with the staunchest conservatives because of his past support for abortion rights and enacting a Massachusetts health care plan similar to President Barack Obama's overhaul.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.